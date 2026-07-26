Why investor education needs reforms and not retreat

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), an industry body, made a strange request to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the market regulator, last week. They wanted SEBI to cut the amount they manage and spend on investor education. They believe the association’s investor education fund has more money than can be meaningfully spent.

For every Rs 100 managed by mutual funds, they are supposed to set aside 2 paise for investor education. SEBI rules mandate that one paisa of that will go to AMFI for investor education, and mutual fund companies will use the other paisa for their own investor awareness programmes or campaigns.

Considering the overall size of the mutual fund industry of Rs 82,00,000 crore, it comes to Rs 800 crore annually for that one paisa. The media reported earlier this year that AMFI spent 90% of the money on generating millions of impressions on Meta and Google, or placing logos on cricket jerseys to create brand awareness.

There is a significant jump in new account registrations, with total folios surging to 27.9 crore. However, the number of unique investors is around 6 crore. That is less than 4% of India’s population, the weakest among major nations.

‘Although awareness is increasing in urban areas, rural regions and smaller towns continue to lack knowledge about mutual funds,’ a CRISIL Intelligence report published in the draft offer document of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said. Residents in these areas often have a limited understanding of the benefits and potential of mutual funds, leading to hesitation, it added.

Why it matters to you

If you are new to your job or have just started investing, you need to be aware of how asset allocation works for your investments. You need to be told about what happens if you do not let your money grow or how expense ratios of mutual funds affect compounding of your wealth.