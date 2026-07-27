10% crash in crude oil prices lifts market sentiment, investors gain Rs 5 lakh crore 

NEW DELHI: After a dismal week, India’s equity market snapped its losing streak on Monday as easing geopolitical tension in West Asia and softening crude oil prices lifted investors’ sentiment. The benchmark index - BSE Sensex gained 776.01 points or 1.02% to settle at 76,835.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 228.50 points or 0.96% to close at 23,995.95.

Brent crude oil prices fell more than 10% on Monday to below $88 a barrel amid a pause in military strikes between the US and Iran after briefly hitting $100/barrel on Friday. The rise in oil prices, coupled with a falling rupee, relentless selling by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and US tariff-related uncertainties, had led to a 2-3% decline in benchmark indices last week.

Monday’s gain added nearly Rs 5 lakh crore to investors’ kitty. As per BSE data, the all-India market capitalisation stood at Rs 480.8 lakh crore on Monday from Rs 475.6 lakh crore in the previous session.

Commenting on the markets' closing trend on Monday, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that Indian equities are witnessing a short-term relief, as de-escalation in West Asia and the resultant fall in crude oil prices provided interim support, adding that the investor sentiment also improved on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep policy rates unchanged.