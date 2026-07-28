Bank of Baroda data leak: Internal documents allegedly exposed after cyberattack

Bank of Baroda on Monday acknowledged that it had suffered a major data breach. According to multiple reports, the Triple X ransomware group claimed to have exfiltrated 1 TB of data. The alleged data dump is reportedly publicly accessible, with more than 92,000 files identified across 9,783 directories, including customer KYC data, security reports, and internal audit documents.

Following this, the bank issued a statement on X, saying: “The Bank has robust information security protocols in place. The incident involved the compromise of an employee’s email account, resulting in unauthorised access to certain data. The matter was promptly identified, and immediate containment measures were implemented. The Bank’s core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure.

A comprehensive forensic investigation has been initiated, and the Bank is working closely with the relevant authorities in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.”

The statement further added: “The Bank remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security and to safeguarding the trust of its customers and stakeholders.”

A report citing cybersecurity experts described the breach as “concerning” for the banking ecosystem.

The leaked data reportedly appears to have originated from Bank of Baroda’s internal SharePoint or file-sharing systems rather than its core banking platform, Finacle. However, experts warned that such exposure could still pose significant risks.

The leak comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity risks facing large companies and financial institutions that store vast amounts of customer and business ​data, Reuters noted.

In June, a cyberattack on Apple supplier Tata Electronics led to component design and specification documents linked to Apple and Tesla being ⁠leaked ​on the dark web.

Earlier this month, ransomware ​group World Leaks posted files on the dark web related to India's largest nuclear ​plant, it added.