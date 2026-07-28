Over 20% increase in domestic air fare in 15 months: Aviation ministry

NEW DELHI: The average domestic air fare in India has shot up by approximately 20.5% across 72 domestic sectors, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. Sharing data compiled and shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said this takes into account the period from March 2025 to June 2026,

Mohol had furnished his written response to a query from MP Ranjeet Rajan who sought details of fare increase for flyers as well as the operational costs of airlines since March 2025 to date. This was in light of air space restrictions and route diversions effected since then. He also sought to know the measures taken by the government to reduce both as well as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) rates for the last five years.

Elaborating on the reasons for the 20.5% increase in fare based on data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Minister said, “Airlines operating costs are dynamic in nature and the individual component varies due to multiple factors such as the cost of ATF in international markets, foreign exchange rates, excise duties, lease rentals and Value Added Tax.