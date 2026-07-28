Six years after privatising space, India has a unicorn, orbital launcher and $871 million in startup funding

BENGALURU: India's private space sector has reached a new stage six years after the government opened the industry to private participation, with the country now home to its first SpaceTech unicorn, a privately developed orbital launch vehicle and startups that have collectively raised about $871 million in equity funding.
According to a report by Tracxn, India's SpaceTech ecosystem has raised $871 million across 241 funding rounds as of July 2026. The sector includes 285 companies, of which 274 remain active, while 72 have secured institutional equity funding across areas including launch vehicles, satellite manufacturing, propulsion systems, earth observation, space situational awareness and downstream analytics.
This comes days after Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 reached a 450-kilometre low Earth orbit on July 18, deploying four payloads, including technology demonstrations from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed and Skyroot's SCOPE satellite. The mission made India the third country after the US and China to achieve a privately developed orbital launch capability.
The launch marks the outcome of policy changes introduced in 2020, when India opened its space sector to private companies. Skyroot plans another test flight later in 2026 before beginning commercial launch operations in 2027.
Funding into the sector has increased steadily over the past few years. Annual funding rose from $43 million across 12 rounds in 2021 to $200 million across 53 rounds in 2025. Startups have raised another $113 million across 24 rounds so far in 2026.
Five funding rounds completed across 2025 and 2026 accounted for more than half of the capital raised during the period. These included Skyroot Aerospace's $50 million Series C, Digantara's $50 million Series B, EtherealX's $21 million Series A, Bellatrix Aerospace's $20 million Series A and AgniKul Cosmos' $17 million Series C.
The report also noted a shift in the type of capital entering the sector. Seed-stage funding increased from $7 million in 2022 to $62 million in 2025, while late-stage funding reached $17 million in 2025 and $53 million in 2026 year to date. The investor base has expanded from domestic venture capital firms and angel investors to sovereign wealth funds and global institutional investors.
Skyroot Aerospace is the country's highest-funded SpaceTech company, having raised $150 million. Its $50 million Series C round in May 2026 also made it India's first SpaceTech unicorn. Pixxel has raised $96 million, followed by AgniKul Cosmos at $76 million and Digantara at $67 million.
Further, Bengaluru has emerged as the largest hub for private space companies, attracting $495 million across 106 funding rounds. Hyderabad follows with $205 million, while Chennai has raised $80 million. Together, the three cities account for most of the equity funding raised by India's private SpaceTech ecosystem.