Young innovators should take part in cybersecurity ecosystem: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the second high-level meeting with secretaries to the Government of India on Tuesday, emphasised the need for wider participation of young innovators and entrepreneurs in the cybersecurity ecosystem.
He also called for breaking down both horizontal and vertical silos within the government to ensure greater coordination and efficiency.
Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "In today’s meeting with secretaries to the Government of India, we discussed key aspects relating to sectors like finance and economy, commerce and industry, as well as Technology. Highlighted ways to enhance citizen-centric governance, boost infrastructure and develop indigenous technologies. Also called for the active participation of young entrepreneurs in key sectors".
According to official sources, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of technological self-reliance and strengthening domestic capabilities in critical sectors. While reviewing recent developments, he also advised proactive outreach on strategic sectors to counter misinformation.
"The government must always remain youthful, dynamic and forward-looking, continuously adapting to new challenges and opportunities with agility and innovation", he remarked, as Secretaries shared their experiences, perspectives, implementation challenges and emerging opportunities across key initiatives.
The meeting, held at Lok Kalyan Marg, was the second high-level interaction with Secretaries to the Government of India in recent times. The Prime Minister also reviewed the future action agenda of Ministries and Departments responsible for Finance and Economy, Commerce and Industry, and Technology. Discussions focused on accelerating progress towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.
He called for stronger team-building across Ministries and Departments, urging officials to work with a shared sense of purpose. He underlined the need to eliminate both horizontal and vertical silos within the Government so that departments function in close coordination and deliver integrated outcomes.
Highlighting the importance of citizen-centric governance, the Prime Minister said the people of India must remain at the heart of governance. He noted that every decision and policy should be guided by the interests and aspirations of ordinary citizens.
The Prime Minister stressed that while India continues to make significant investments in infrastructure, equal emphasis must be placed on developing indigenous technologies. He underscored the importance of technological self-reliance and building domestic capabilities in critical sectors.
The Prime Minister also highlighted that energy security is closely linked to national security, economic stability and the welfare of citizens. He said, "India must achieve self-reliance in the energy sector through innovation, diversification and accelerated capacity creation".
Emphasising that reforms are not merely a fashionable term but an ongoing necessity for effective governance, he called for continuous improvements in processes, work culture and institutional efficiency.
The Prime Minister further stated that the growing use of technology must be matched by a strong focus on cybersecurity to protect digital systems and infrastructure.
He stressed the need for constant vigilance against emerging cyber threats and called for greater participation by young innovators and entrepreneurs in the cybersecurity ecosystem. He added that cybersecurity should evolve into a nationwide movement.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of proactive communication on strategic sectors where the country is undertaking major initiatives to counter misinformation and unfounded concern.
He said new academic courses should be developed in partnership with industry to equip the workforce with the skills required by emerging and future industries.