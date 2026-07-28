Young innovators should take part in cybersecurity ecosystem: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the second high-level meeting with secretaries to the Government of India on Tuesday, emphasised the need for wider participation of young innovators and entrepreneurs in the cybersecurity ecosystem.

He also called for breaking down both horizontal and vertical silos within the government to ensure greater coordination and efficiency.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "In today’s meeting with secretaries to the Government of India, we discussed key aspects relating to sectors like finance and economy, commerce and industry, as well as Technology. Highlighted ways to enhance citizen-centric governance, boost infrastructure and develop indigenous technologies. Also called for the active participation of young entrepreneurs in key sectors".

According to official sources, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of technological self-reliance and strengthening domestic capabilities in critical sectors. While reviewing recent developments, he also advised proactive outreach on strategic sectors to counter misinformation.

"The government must always remain youthful, dynamic and forward-looking, continuously adapting to new challenges and opportunities with agility and innovation", he remarked, as Secretaries shared their experiences, perspectives, implementation challenges and emerging opportunities across key initiatives.