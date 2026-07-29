Coca-Cola loses value share in India's beverage market despite strong global Q2 growth

Coca-Cola lost value share in India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage market during the June quarter, dragging on its broader Asia Pacific segment even as the company posted strong headline growth globally, according to its second-quarter 2026 results released in Atlanta on July 28.

"The company lost value share in total NARTD beverages, as gains in Japan and China were more than offset by a loss in India," Coca-Cola said in its earnings release, describing performance in its Asia Pacific operating segment for the quarter ended July 3, 2026.

The company did not disclose the magnitude of the India share loss or provide country-level revenue or volume figures, reporting results only at the consolidated and operating-segment levels.

The share loss came even as India was cited as one of the leading contributors to Coca-Cola's global unit case volume growth of 5% for the quarter, alongside China, the United States, and Brazil.

The apparent contradiction reflects a broader pattern within the Asia Pacific segment, where unit case volume grew 8%, the fastest of any operating segment, but price/mix declined by 9%.

The company attributed the price/mix decline to an unfavourable mix and affordability initiatives, pricing and packaging moves typically aimed at defending volume and share among cost-conscious consumers rather than driving revenue growth.

Concentrate sales in Asia Pacific ran 3 percentage points ahead of unit case volume during the quarter, which the company said was due to the timing of concentrate shipments to bottling partners rather than underlying demand.

Asia Pacific's reported net operating revenues were roughly flat, rising 1% to $1.58 billion, while organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 2%. Reported operating income rose 1% to $656 million, and comparable currency-neutral operating income was flat year on year.

The company said organic revenue growth and lower operating expenses in the segment were offset by higher input costs and increased marketing investment.

For the first six months of 2026, the segment's picture was weaker still: reported operating income fell 6%, and comparable currency-neutral operating income declined 8%, versus consolidated operating income growth of 14% and 9%, respectively, over the same period.

India's growth showed up more clearly in Coca-Cola's separate Bottling Investments segment, which houses the company's consolidated, company-owned bottling operations rather than the licensing-heavy model used elsewhere.

Unit case volume in that segment grew 5%, "largely due to growth in India," the company said. Segment operating income surged 55% to $91 million on a reported basis and 75% on a comparable currency-neutral basis for the quarter the fastest growth of any segment which Coca-Cola attributed to organic revenue growth, partly offset by higher input costs. For the six-month period, Bottling Investments operating income was up 60% on both a reported and a comparable currency-neutral basis.

Year-on-year comparisons for both segments continue to be shaped by Coca-Cola's May 2025 refranchising of its bottling operations in certain Indian territories, which the company treats as a structural change under its non-GAAP methodology, alongside the October 2025 sale of its Nigeria finished-product operations.

The India refranchising contributed a $102 million gain and $7 million in associated transaction costs to the year-ago quarter's reported operating income, both of which are excluded from the company's comparable non-GAAP figures.

The company's disclosures do not specify what proportion of the current quarter's segment results is attributable to India versus other markets within Asia Pacific or Bottling Investments.

Coca-Cola also flagged a pending sale of its bottling operations in Africa, which it said it expects to close towards the end of the third quarter or during the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals—a transaction the company said would weigh on comparable net revenue growth for the rest of the year as an acquisitions-and-divestitures headwind.

Globally, Coca-Cola reported net operating revenues of $13.4 billion for the quarter, up 7%, with organic revenues (non-GAAP) up 6% on a 4% rise in concentrate sales and 2% growth in price/mix.

Operating income rose 9% to $4.67 billion, and operating margin was 34.9%, up from 34.1% a year earlier. Comparable operating margin (non-GAAP) was 35.6%, compared with 34.7%. EPS was $1.03, up 16% year on year, aided by a 4-point currency tailwind.

Comparable EPS (non-GAAP) rose 11% to $0.97, including a 2-point currency tailwind.

"We delivered another strong quarter by staying close to the changing needs of our consumers and customers," said Henrique Braun, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, in a statement accompanying the results. "While we continue to see a dynamic consumer landscape, we leveraged our powerful brands and system to gain value share, delivering revenue, profit and earnings growth while also investing for the long term."

At the consolidated level, the company said it gained value share in total NARTD beverages during the quarter, a claim that sits alongside the disclosed India share loss within Asia Pacific, underscoring uneven performance across geographies even as the aggregate figure improved.

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, now projecting organic revenue growth of approximately 5%, up from the previous range of 4% to 5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9% to 10%, up from the previous range of 8% to 9%.

It also raised its free cash flow guidance to approximately $12.4 billion, from $12.2 billion previously, comprising an estimated $14.6 billion in operating cash flow against $2.2 billion in capital expenditure.