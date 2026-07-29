IT earnings show AI reshaping business models, not just growth prospects

India's IT Q1 earnings show that AI is reshaping business models, not just boosting growth, as companies reorganise operations, shift to outcome-based pricing and reposition themselves as enterprise AI platforms.

The shift was visible across both large-cap and mid-tier companies firms such as TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, LTIMindtree and Coforge. While their strategies differ, management commentary points to a common conclusion that AI is beginning to redefine the economics of IT services.

From IT services to AI operating models

Companies are now redesigning their internal structures around AI, signalling that they expect AI to become the primary way they deliver services rather than an add-on capability.

LTIMindtree said it has reorganised itself into three lines of business, iRun, iTransform and Business AI, built around its BlueVerse ecosystem. The company said Enterprise AI is aimed at embedding intelligence into enterprise technology, while Business AI "reimagines the core business processes and client's business model". It also disclosed that Creative AI, Industrial AI and Business AI together are contributing about $150 million in quarterly run-rate revenue.

"Our profitable growth journey in the AI era is off to a good start," Chief Executive Officer Venu Lambu said.

Coforge outlined a similar direction but described it differently. Explaining its Neuron offering, the company said enterprises now need more than standalone AI platforms.

"Enterprises have to move from AI adoption talking about isolated pilots or isolated scale ups from there to enterprise autonomy," the management said, adding that Neuron is designed to connect workflows, governance, enterprise knowledge and decision-making across organisations.

Mphasis also described a change in enterprise demand. Chief Executive Officer Nitin Rakesh said companies are no longer asking about AI tools alone but about how they can be deployed responsibly across organisations.

"Twelve months ago, every enterprise conversation began with model access and experimentation. Today, it begins with accountability," he said.