Vedanta to demerge realty biz; Q1 profit surges to Rs 5,473 crore

NEW DELHI: Barely two months after listing four demerged units, mining conglomerate Vedanta Limited is now demerging its real estate business as it seeks opportunities in a sector which has become a favourite of many business houses.

Vedanta Ltd announced that it would demerge its surplus real estate assets accumulated at prominent locations across India into Vedanta Property Platforms Limited (VPPL). The proposed demerger will unlock value out of these surplus assets, said the company.

The demerger is planned to be a vertical split, wherein for every 20 shares of Vedanta Limited, the shareholders of Vedanta will receive 1 share of VPPL. Vedanta has a total of 22 assets across India, which together account for 2,264 acres of land (14 land parcels) and 53,185 sq. ft. of residential and office space (8 units).

“After the recent success of the five-way demerger creating "pure-play" entities across oil and gas, aluminium, power, and steel, we plan to demerge the surplus real estate assets into an independent “pure-play” company to unlock significant value for the stakeholders,” said Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group.

Vedanta's real estate business had a turnover of Rs 1.26 crore or 0.001% of the total standalone turnover of Vedanta, as on March 31, 2026. The demerger will be consummated through the approval of a scheme of arrangement by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai in accordance with the applicable law.

In its exchange filing, Vedanta highlighted that the demerger will lead to the creation of an independent global scale company focusing on the real estate business and take advantage of the growth potential specific to the sector.