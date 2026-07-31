Asian markets outperform India as tech rally continues

Indian stock markets ended higher for the third straight session on Friday, July 31, but lagged behind several major Asian markets, where technology stocks continued to drive a strong rally.

The Sensex and Nifty closed with modest gains of around 0.2%, supported by healthy corporate earnings, steady foreign investor buying and strength in banking, automobile and select media stocks. However, losses in information technology and FMCG shares limited the overall rise.

Elsewhere in Asia, investor sentiment remained much stronger. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged nearly 4%, making it the best-performing major market of the day as semiconductor and AI-related stocks extended their gains. South Korean and Taiwanese markets also closed higher on continued buying in chipmakers, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng posted a modest gain. Chinese mainland markets ended mixed as investors remained cautious over the domestic economic outlook.