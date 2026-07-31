IndiGo to discontinue wide-body operations from October 25, 2026

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, will discontinue its wide-body operations effective 25 October 2026 and conclude its damp lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways effective 31 October 2026. IndiGo attributed this decision to the challenging operating environment triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tension.

The development comes as airlines in India continue to bleed losses due to higher jet fuel prices, airspace closures, and adverse foreign exchange movements.

IndiGo flights between Mumbai and Amsterdam will be transitioned to be operated using its Airbus A321XLR, effective 25 October 2026. The airline will temporarily discontinue its services to and from London Heathrow until such time that its A350-900s are delivered.

IndiGo had earlier doubled its order for the A350-900 aircraft to 60 and also holds options to purchase 40 more. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2028 as the airline expands into long-haul international operations.

Abhijit Dasgupta, SVP, Planning and Revenue Management, IndiGo, said that the global aviation industry continues to navigate ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, necessitating a prudent deployment of resources in the short term while preserving long-term strategic objectives.

IndiGo entered into a damp-lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for six Boeing 787-9 aircraft in early 2025. This enabled them to commence services to markets in the UK and Europe, while accelerating the development of the operational capabilities, commercial expertise and customer insights required to support its future widebody ambitions.

Dasgupta said that this project was never solely about serving specific routes but laying the foundation for our long-haul operations in future.

“As we enter the next phase of our growth, we remain firmly committed to expanding our global footprint across key mid and long-haul markets. We will continue to strengthen our European network through services using the Airbus A321XLR, while maintaining internal momentum to prepare for our own widebody services in line with our long-term international ambitions,” added Dasgupta.

IndiGo also noted that the operating environment has changed considerably since they inducted widebody aircraft from Norse Atlantic, with a significant escalation in costs. Airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures have impacted route efficiency, schedule integrity, connectivity and overall competitiveness.

“These factors have created operational and economic challenges at a time when volatility across aviation markets has reduced industry-wide risk appetite, prompting a comprehensive review of the project and evaluation of possible alternative solutions,” said the airline.