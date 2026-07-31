Maruti's Q1 profit declines 11% to Rs 3,352 crore

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday reported 11% year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 3,352 crore for the quarter ended July 31, 2026 (Q1FY27) due to unfavorable commodity prices in the context of West Asia conflict and adverse foreign exchange movement.

Revenue of the country’s largest carmaker rose 36% to Rs 52,456 crore in Q1FY27. MSIL’s operating EBITDA fell 6.7% y-o-y to Rs 4,311 crore in the reported quarter.

“Material costs had started to increase in the quarter and were seriously aggravated during the war, as a result of which, the Net Profit for the quarter stood at INR 33,521 million as compared to INR 37,581 million in Q1 FY 2025-26,”said the carmaker in a statement.

Maruti recorded all-time high total volume of 682,724 units, up by 29.3% y-o-y in Q1 and its market share improved by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2%. Domestic small cars sales grew by 34.1%, SUVs by 44.6% and exports by 28.6%.

MSIL said that higher sales were possible because the company commissioned its second plant in Kharkhoda. The carmaker on Thursday announced the commencement of production at the fourth plant of its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, taking total annual production capacity there to 10 lakh units.

MSIL said that its Board approved 4 compressed biogas (CBG) projects in the first phase with a budget of Rs 561 crore. The Board will consider expansion of CBG manufacturing based on the experience of these projects.