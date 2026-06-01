Auto sales offset the impact of rising fuel prices in May 2026

Demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers offset the impact of rising fuel prices as most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) reported a surge in May 2026 sales.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, on Monday reported its highest-ever monthly sales in May 2026 with domestic dispatches hitting 1,90,337 units compared to 1,35,692 units in the year-ago month.

Likewise, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) reported 42% increase in domestic PV sales to 59,090 units, firming its spot as India’s second largest carmaker. In the two-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Royal Enfield reported double-digit growth in May sales.

MSIL senior executive officer, marketing & sales Partho Banerjee said that despite fuel price hikes affecting demand, the company has been able to put up a strong performance with holistic growth. MSIL’s total sales, including sports, stood at 242,688 units, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume.