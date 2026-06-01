Imports drive up GST collection by 3.2% to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May 2026; domestic collection falls

NEW DELHI: While total gross GST revenue collection in May rose by 3.2% to Rs 1.94 lakh crore, gross domestic collection in May fell by 2.6% to 1.34 lakh crore, as per the data released by the Finance Ministry on Monday.

As per the data released by the Finance Ministry on Monday, the gross GST revenure collection of Rs 1.88 lakh crore in May 2025 included around Rs.10,000 crore of one-time payment made by a telecom operator for spectrum allocation. However, with no one-time payment in May 2026, adjusted growth is therefore the right measure to evaluate the GST performance for the Month.

The domestic collection comprised Rs 37,397 crore in CGST, Rs 45,143 crore in SGST and Rs 51,990 crore in IGST.

After accounting for all refunds, the total net GST revenue for the month stood at Rs 1.66 lakh crore, reflecting a 3.3% increase over Rs 1.61 lakh crore collected in the same month of the previous year.

In contrast, revenue from imports recorded robust growth, with gross import revenue from IGST reaching Rs 59,654 crore, a 19.1% increase over Rs 50,070 crore collected in May 2025.

As per the sources from the Ministry of Finance, “The bulk of this import growth is driven by raw materials and intermediate inputs that feed India’s industrial production chain. A granular review of the 1st –25th May 2026 data at the CTH level confirms that the surge is driven overwhelmingly by industrial raw materials and energy inputs.”