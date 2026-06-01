India's manufacturing sector growth hits 3-month high in May as domestic market fuels activity: PMI

NEW DELHI: India's manufacturing sector activity growth accelerated to a three-month high in May, driven by demand strength, infrastructure projects and new business gains, even amid inflationary pressures, a monthly survey said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) posted 55.0 in May, above the April reading of 54.7, indicating the strongest improvement in the sector's health in three months.

HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is a gauge of overall conditions derived from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases.

In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Goods producers reported the fastest expansions in new orders and output since February and cited factors like demand strength, infrastructure projects, and new business gains as the main reasons behind the upturn.

"India's final manufacturing PMI points to another month of possible precautionary stockpiling as the Middle East conflict remains unresolved.

Output growth accelerated, while purchasing activity and stocks of finished goods rose at a faster pace," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Underlying data showed that the domestic market provided impetus to growth, as new export orders rose at a softer pace.

On the price front, the war in the Middle East continued to exert pressure on cost burdens.

Panel members signalled greater outlays on energy, fuel, materials and transportation.

"Input cost inflation eased slightly on the month, and output price inflation slowed more sharply, suggesting a potential squeeze on manufacturers' margins," Bhandari said.

Notwithstanding sharp increases in input costs, goods producers purchased more materials in May.