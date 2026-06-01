India's public cloud spending set to reach USD 17.5 billion in 2026: Gartner

BENGALURU: India's spending on public cloud services is expected to rise 28.1% to USD 17.5 billion in 2026 from USD 13.7 billion in 2025, driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-ready infrastructure, application modernisation and digital transformation, according to Gartner.

The research and advisory firm said organisations across India are increasing investments in cloud technologies as cloud adoption becomes more closely linked to business objectives such as improving productivity, accelerating innovation, enhancing customer experience and strengthening resilience.

“Strong enterprise demand for AI-ready cloud infrastructure is redefining cloud investment priorities in India, driving the next phase of public cloud spending growth,” said Ashish Banerjee, Sr Principal Analyst at Gartner.

“This is further fueled by rising demand for application modernisation, digital sovereignty, digital service delivery and more scalable, consumption-based IT models, as organisations move toward more advanced and strategic cloud use cases,” he added.

According to Gartner, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) will be the fastest-growing segments of India's public cloud market in 2026.

IaaS spending is forecast to grow 40% to USD 6.26 billion in 2026 from USD 4.47 billion in 2025, while PaaS spending is expected to increase 25.4% to USD 6.41 billion from USD 5.11 billion.