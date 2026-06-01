Tech job openings fall 14% in June as hiring slowdown deepens: Report

India's technology sector recorded a sharp decline in hiring activity in June 2026, with active tech job openings falling 14% month-on-month to 93,000, according to staffing firm Xpheno.

The June figure was also 17% lower than the same period last year, marking one of the steepest declines in recent quarters and extending a hiring slowdown that has continued since March 2026.

The technology sector's share of India's total active talent demand stood at 44% in June, remaining below the 50% mark for the third consecutive month, the report said.

Xpheno said the sector's active talent demand had reached a 28-month low, with hiring remaining sluggish across technology segments amid cautious workforce expansion.

“Indian Tech sector’s active talent demand outlook for June 2026 is set for a 28-month record low volume,” the report said. “June month’s demand outlook dropping by 14% compared to previous month. This is the biggest MoM drop seen over the last 12 months.”

The IT services segment, traditionally the largest employer in the sector, reported 36,000 active openings in June, down 16% from May and 31% lower than a year earlier.

“Market conditions and fresh developments continue to keep the India’s IT Services cohort under stress on the talent action front,” the report noted.