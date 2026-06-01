Tech job openings fall 14% in June as hiring slowdown deepens: Report

India's technology sector recorded a sharp decline in hiring activity in June 2026, with active tech job openings falling 14% month-on-month to 93,000, according to staffing firm Xpheno.
The June figure was also 17% lower than the same period last year, marking one of the steepest declines in recent quarters and extending a hiring slowdown that has continued since March 2026.
The technology sector's share of India's total active talent demand stood at 44% in June, remaining below the 50% mark for the third consecutive month, the report said.
Xpheno said the sector's active talent demand had reached a 28-month low, with hiring remaining sluggish across technology segments amid cautious workforce expansion.
“Indian Tech sector’s active talent demand outlook for June 2026 is set for a 28-month record low volume,” the report said. “June month’s demand outlook dropping by 14% compared to previous month. This is the biggest MoM drop seen over the last 12 months.”
The IT services segment, traditionally the largest employer in the sector, reported 36,000 active openings in June, down 16% from May and 31% lower than a year earlier.
“Market conditions and fresh developments continue to keep the India’s IT Services cohort under stress on the talent action front,” the report noted.
Hiring by global capability centres (GCCs) remained comparatively resilient. The segment accounted for 17,000 active openings, representing 18% of total technology demand. While GCC hiring moderated 6% from the previous month, it registered a 31% increase compared with June 2025.
The slowdown was particularly visible at the entry level. Openings for professionals with up to two years of experience fell to 10,000 in June from 13,000 in May. On a yearly basis, entry-level opportunities declined 44%.
Mid-senior positions continued to account for the largest share of openings, with 46,000 active roles, although demand in this category also dropped 12% month-on-month.
Geographically, India's major technology hubs continued to dominate hiring activity, accounting for 62% of active demand. However, hiring volumes across megacities fell 17% from May and were 40% lower than a year ago.
Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations recorded an 8% monthly decline in openings but nearly doubled their hiring volumes compared with June 2025.