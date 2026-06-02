Adani group registers record USD 16 billion capex, all-time high EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore in FY26

Adani group companies reported an impressive capital expenditure of Rs 1.53 lakh crore (USD 16.1 billion) and a record high EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore (USD 10 billion) in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The feat underscores an enhanced infrastructure expansion cycle even while maintaining leverage below its stated target.

The investment programme, the largest annual capex undertaken by an Indian corporate group, increased the portfolio's gross asset base to Rs 7.85 lakh crore (USD 82.8 billion). Notably, 80 per cent of spending were reported in energy, utilities, transport, and logistics businesses.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 5.6 per cent year-on-year, according to the group's annual results and credit compendium released on Tuesday.

Nearly 80 per cent of FY26 investments were directed toward core infrastructure businesses, including energy, utilities, transport, and logistics, underscoring the group's continued focus on sectors linked to India's infrastructure build-out.

The investment cycle comes as several large projects entered operations, including 5.1 GW of renewable energy capacity, battery energy storage systems, Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Guwahati terminal, the Ganga Expressway, and a copper smelter.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate said these assets are expected to contribute more meaningfully to earnings and cash flows from FY27 onwards.

Core infrastructure businesses generated Rs 82,083 crore of EBITDA during FY26, accounting for 87 per cent of portfolio earnings.

The transport segment, led by Adani Ports, recorded the strongest growth, with EBITDA rising 23.2 per cent to Rs 25,228 crore.

Utility businesses reported EBITDA growth of 4.6 per cent to Rs 45,377 crore.

Despite the sharp increase in capital spending, the group maintained net debt-to-EBITDA at 3.3 times, below its stated ceiling of 3.5 times.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 55,852 crore at the end of March, equivalent to 15 per cent of gross debt.

Sufficient liquidity is maintained across portfolio companies to cover debt servicing requirements for at least the next 17 months.

The group's average borrowing cost declined to 7.8 per cent in FY26 from 9 per cent two years earlier, supported by rating upgrades across operating companies.