Adani Group reports record capex of Rs 1.53 lakh crore in FY26.

Adani Group companies reported a record capital expenditure of Rs 1.53 lakh crore (USD 16.1 billion) and an all-time high EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore (USD 10 billion) in the financial year 2025-26.

The investment programme, which the Ahmedabad-based port-to-power conglomerate claims is the largest annual capex undertaken by an Indian corporate group lifted the portfolio's gross asset base to Rs 7.85 lakh crore (USD 82.8 billion), with nearly 80% of spending directed towards energy, utilities, transport, and logistics businesses.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 5.6% year-on-year, according to the group's annual results and credit compendium released on Tuesday. ‘Core infrastructure’ platform contributed 87% of this.

“FY26 marks an important inflection point for the Adani Portfolio, as Adani Portfolio companies began its next phase capex cycle. The scale of capital deployment during the year is comparable to the asset base we had built over our first 25 years, reflecting both the infrastructure opportunity before India and the group’s confidence in its long-term growth trajectory,” said the group in a statement.