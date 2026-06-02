Global shares mostly gain as Trump claims Israel and Hezbollah agree to tone down fighting

TOKYO: Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to dial back fighting.

France's CAC 40 jumped nearly 1.0% in early trading to 8,223.71, while the German DAX gained 1.1% to 25,275.57. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 10,372.39.

U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.3% at 51,004.00. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% to 7,605.75.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% to finish at 66,734.24. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.2% to 8,801.49.

The Hang Seng gained 2.5% to 26,038.32, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 4,075.10.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 8,724.40.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.25 to $90.91 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped $1.49 to $93.49 a barrel. The levels are still well above the roughly $70 level they were at before the war.