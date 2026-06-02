Godrej Industries enters wealth management business; targets Rs 1 lakh crore AuM in five years

Godrej Industries Group on Tuesday announced its entry into the wealth management business with the launch of Godrej Wealth, setting an ambitious target of managing Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM) by 2031 as it seeks to tap India's rapidly expanding affluent and high-net-worth investor segment.

The new venture will be housed under Godrej Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Godrej Industries Group, and will operate alongside Godrej Capital, the group's lending business, forming part of its broader financial services platform. The company also plans to expand the wealth management business to 35 locations across the country over the next five years.

The launch comes at a time when India is witnessing strong wealth creation, rising financialisation of savings, increasing entrepreneurship and a growing transfer of wealth across generations, creating demand for sophisticated wealth advisory services.

Announcing the launch, Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson Designate of Godrej Industries Group, said the deepening of India's wealth base and the growing importance of financial assets were creating a need for institutions capable of providing long-term stewardship across generations.

"For over 129 years, the Godrej Group has stood for governance, trust and institution building. Through Godrej Wealth, we aim to bring the same institutional rigour and long-term perspective to individuals and families navigating increasingly complex financial needs," he said.

He added that wealth management would be a key long-term growth driver for the group's financial services business, with the company aspiring to build one of India's most trusted wealth management institutions.