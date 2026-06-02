Godrej Industries enters wealth management business; targets Rs 1 lakh crore AuM in five years

Godrej Industries Group on Tuesday announced its entry into the wealth management business with the launch of Godrej Wealth, setting an ambitious target of managing Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management (AUM) by 2031 as it seeks to tap India's rapidly expanding affluent and high-net-worth investor segment.
The new venture will be housed under Godrej Investments Ltd, a subsidiary of Godrej Industries Group, and will operate alongside Godrej Capital, the group's lending business, forming part of its broader financial services platform. The company also plans to expand the wealth management business to 35 locations across the country over the next five years.
The launch comes at a time when India is witnessing strong wealth creation, rising financialisation of savings, increasing entrepreneurship and a growing transfer of wealth across generations, creating demand for sophisticated wealth advisory services.
Announcing the launch, Pirojsha Godrej, Chairperson Designate of Godrej Industries Group, said the deepening of India's wealth base and the growing importance of financial assets were creating a need for institutions capable of providing long-term stewardship across generations.
"For over 129 years, the Godrej Group has stood for governance, trust and institution building. Through Godrej Wealth, we aim to bring the same institutional rigour and long-term perspective to individuals and families navigating increasingly complex financial needs," he said.
He added that wealth management would be a key long-term growth driver for the group's financial services business, with the company aspiring to build one of India's most trusted wealth management institutions.
Godrej Wealth will primarily cater to clients with investable assets of Rs 2 crore and above, including entrepreneurs, new-age wealth creators, multi-generational business families, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and sophisticated investors seeking multi-asset investment solutions.
The company said its offerings will span wealth management, succession and legacy planning, private market investments, global investment opportunities and portfolio structuring.
Manish Shah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Capital, said clients were increasingly looking for integrated solutions covering investments, liquidity, succession planning, governance and global opportunities rather than standalone financial products.
"Godrej Wealth extends our financial services platform into an adjacent and highly complementary space. By combining the Godrej Group's legacy with a modern, technology-led approach, we aim to create a wealth management business that is client-centric, transparent and built for the long term," Shah said.
Kunal Karnani, Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Wealth, said the firm's approach would focus on helping clients navigate complex financial decisions through research-backed advice, disciplined investment frameworks and customised solutions aligned with their long-term goals.
The company said its wealth management proposition would be built around four pillars — integrity-led wealth management, technology-enabled solutions, global diversification and long-term wealth governance. The platform will also seek to address a growing investor preference for insight-led and conflict-free advisory services over traditional product-driven distribution models.
The launch marks the latest step in Godrej Industries Group's efforts to expand its presence in financial services and build businesses focused on trust, expertise and long-term client relationships.