Infosys expands DNB bank partnership to upgrade financial crime detection systems globally

BENGALURU: Infosys has expanded its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest bank, to modernise the lender's financial crime operations using the NICE Actimize X-Sight Enterprise platform.

Under the agreement, Infosys will act as the systems integration partner and help DNB replace fragmented legacy systems with a unified cloud-native platform designed to strengthen financial crime detection, improve risk monitoring and support regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

The programme will involve enterprise architecture design, platform integration and data migration. Key functions, including customer and payment screening, customer due diligence, transaction monitoring and fraud detection, will be consolidated onto a single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with a unified case management system.

Infosys said it will deploy NICE Actimize's X-Sight platform to integrate anti-money laundering and fraud management capabilities. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and automation to improve customer risk visibility and identify complex financial crime patterns.