Infosys expands DNB bank partnership to upgrade financial crime detection systems globally

BENGALURU: Infosys has expanded its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest bank, to modernise the lender's financial crime operations using the NICE Actimize X-Sight Enterprise platform.
Under the agreement, Infosys will act as the systems integration partner and help DNB replace fragmented legacy systems with a unified cloud-native platform designed to strengthen financial crime detection, improve risk monitoring and support regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.
The programme will involve enterprise architecture design, platform integration and data migration. Key functions, including customer and payment screening, customer due diligence, transaction monitoring and fraud detection, will be consolidated onto a single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with a unified case management system.
Infosys said it will deploy NICE Actimize's X-Sight platform to integrate anti-money laundering and fraud management capabilities. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and automation to improve customer risk visibility and identify complex financial crime patterns.
Elin Sandnes, Chief Operating Officer and Group Executive Vice President Technology & Services at DNB, said: "Protecting customers and the integrity of the financial system requires us to continuously raise the bar on detection and investigation."
She added that the collaboration with Infosys and NICE Actimize would strengthen the bank's ability to "detect, investigate, and prevent complex financial crime more effectively" while supporting its digital transformation and compliance objectives.
Craig Costigan, Chief Executive Officer of NICE Actimize, said financial institutions were increasingly seeking "more intelligent, cloud-native approaches to combat evolving financial crime".
According to Infosys, the modernisation programme is expected to improve detection accuracy, speed up investigations and enhance the bank's response to regulatory requirements through AI-driven automation and analytics.
Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services at Infosys, said the project would help DNB move "from fragmented controls to a unified, intelligence-led operating model".
The expanded collaboration builds on the existing relationship between Infosys and DNB as the bank continues to modernise its technology infrastructure and financial crime management systems.