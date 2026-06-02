Regulatory setbacks push gaming firms towards diversification, overseas expansion

India's leading gaming companies are ramping up investments in e-sports, game publishing, digital entertainment and international markets as regulatory and tax pressures continue to reshape the domestic online gaming industry.

The recent Supreme Court verdict upholding the government's decision to levy 28% GST on the full face value of bets has emerged as the latest setback for the sector, which had already been hit by the government's move to ban real-money online gaming in 2025. Industry estimates suggest the sector's total tax liabilities could exceed Rs 2 lakh crore, including pending tax demands, penalties and interest.

The ruling comes at a time when several gaming companies have already begun diversifying beyond real-money gaming, which was once the industry's primary revenue driver.

Companies such as Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Games24x7 and Zupee expanded rapidly over the past decade as millions of Indians embraced online gaming platforms offering cash prizes. Strong investor interest, rising smartphone penetration and affordable mobile data fuelled the sector's growth.

However, companies with broader business models are now increasingly seen as better positioned to withstand regulatory and taxation-related challenges.

Nazara Technologies, one of India's few listed gaming companies, has built a diversified portfolio spanning e-sports, mobile gaming, sports media and game publishing, while also expanding its international footprint. Earlier this year, the company agreed to acquire a 50% stake in European gaming firms Bluetile Games and BestPlay Systems for Rs 918 crore, strengthening its publishing and distribution capabilities.