Infosys, TCS and Wipro deploy over 300,000 Microsoft Copilot licences in six months

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have each expanded Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments to more than 100,000 employees, taking the combined number of licences across the three Indian IT services companies past 300,000 within six months, Microsoft said.

The latest expansion follows deployments of around 50,000 licences at each company announced in December 2025, reflecting a sharp increase in the use of generative artificial intelligence tools across India's largest technology services firms.

Microsoft said the three companies have moved beyond pilot programmes and are now integrating Copilot into day-to-day work across engineering, service delivery and business operations. The software is being used to assist employees with tasks such as research, content creation, documentation, analysis and collaboration.

The software giant said the rollout represents one of its largest enterprise AI deployments globally and highlights the growing adoption of AI tools among large organisations.

Among the three companies, Wipro reported the highest level of employee engagement with the platform. The company said more than 95% of licensed employees actively use Copilot every month, generating about 7.5 million prompts monthly. Wipro said usage of the platform has translated into more than 250,000 full-time equivalent workdays saved every quarter.