IT shares crash after three-day rally, TCS nosedives 8 per cent

After three sessions of strong buying interest, information technology (IT) stocks crashed on Wednesday as investors rushed to book profits amid the broader market selloff and ongoing AI-related headwinds for the sector.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the biggest loser among the large-cap companies with its stock crashing more than 8% to settle at 2,245 apiece while heavyweights such as Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra fell between between 4-6%.

All 10 index constituents of the Nifty IT pack traded significantly lower in trade today, with the sectoral index crashing nearly 6%. LTIMindtree, Coforge and Persistent Systems fell around 7% each. The sharp sell-off in the IT sector, along with persistent global uncertainties, also weighed on broader equity market sentiment with the BSE Sensex falling 303.67 points to 74,346.17, while the NSE Nifty50 declined 77.95 points to settle at 23,405.60.

Sushovon Nayak, Lead IT Analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities said that today’s fall is mainly profit-booking, not a worsening of the business or a fundamental shift – just like the last 2-day rally which was sentiment drive. As per Nayak, IT stocks had jumped on comments from Nvidia chief Jensen Huang at the Taiwan conference that AI agents will be a big multiplier for software usage also calmed fears that AI would dent software demand along with Snowflake's upbeat results recently, hopes of stronger AI-led spending, a weaker rupee, and expectations of US rate cuts.

The up move ran too far too fast, so investors are simply cashing in their gains, added Nayak.