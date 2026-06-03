US proposes 12.5% additional duties on India, 53 other countries over forced labour import violations

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has proposed additional import duties of 12.5 per cent on 54 countries, including India, over their alleged failure to prohibit goods made with forced labour from entering their markets.

The proposal comes after investigations into 60 countries for not imposing or effectively enforcing restrictions on imports linked to forced labour, according to the USTR.

"The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labour is unacceptable.

This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field," US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

"We will no longer tolerate this disparity," he said.

India has contested the allegations under the forced labour clause and urged the US to discontinue the investigations, maintaining that the issue should be resolved through ongoing bilateral trade discussions.

The USTR said 54 economies, including India, China, Japan, Brazil, Australia, the UK and Saudi Arabia, have failed to introduce and effectively implement prohibitions on imports produced with forced labour.