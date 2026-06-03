West Asia crisis impact: International passenger traffic of Indian carriers fell 39% in April 2026

Hit by the West Asia crisis and a sharp surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, international passenger traffic of Indian carriers came under severe pressure in April 2026 at around 1.8 million passengers, a steep decline of 39% year-on-year and 1% month-on-month.

Further, Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) declined around 33% year-on-year to 7.2 billion in April 2026, while flight departures were down around 37% year-on-year despite a marginal sequential recovery, according to the latest Aviation Tracker report by Equirus Securities.

The brokerage stated that geopolitical tensions and disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis continued to weigh on the recovery of India's aviation sector, impacting traffic, capacity deployment and overall industry profitability. It added that higher fuel costs and INR weakness will continue to weigh on the sector.

Brent crude stood at around $92 per barrel, up 44% year-on-year, while Singapore jet fuel stood at around $128 per barrel, up 65% year-on-year. Domestic ATF prices stood at around Rs 105.6 thousand per kilolitre, up 18% year-on-year and 9% month-on-month. INR depreciation remained significant at around 95 against the US dollar, up 11% year-on-year, increasing dollar-linked costs such as aircraft leases and maintenance expenses.