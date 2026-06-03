Wipro CEO earns Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, nearly seven times chairman Rishad Premji’s pay

Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Srinivas Pallia received total remuneration of about Rs 49.6 crore in FY26, down from Rs 53.6 crore in the previous financial year, according to the company’s annual report.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company disclosed that Pallia’s compensation was nearly seven times higher than that of Executive Chairman Rishad Premji, who earned about Rs 7.3 crore during the year.

Pallia received total compensation of $5.29 million, comprising salary and allowances, performance-linked variable pay, other benefits and deferred benefits. Premji’s remuneration stood at $773,213. Wipro’s annual report showed that both executives are entitled to a commission of 0.35% on the company’s incremental consolidated net profits over the previous financial year.

The latest figures place Pallia among the highest-paid executives in India’s IT sector, although he trails some of his peers at larger rivals.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned Rs 82.6 crore in FY26, a 2.5% increase from the previous year. His compensation included fixed pay, variable pay and gains from exercised stock options and restricted stock units.

At Tata Consultancy Services, CEO K Krithivasan earned about Rs 28 crore in FY26, up 6.3% from a year earlier. His remuneration included salary, benefits and commission linked to company performance.

Wipro said executive remuneration is structured around fixed pay, performance-linked incentives and long-term stock-based rewards. Variable compensation is tied to factors such as revenue growth, operating margin performance, incremental net profit and strategic business goals approved by the board.

Pallia took charge as Wipro’s CEO in April 2024 after more than three decades with the company. Before assuming the top role, he led Wipro’s Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, which the company described as its largest and fastest-growing business unit.

The annual report also showed that Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer received total remuneration of about Rs 6.7 crore in FY26.

The compensation details were disclosed in Wipro’s annual report for the year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.