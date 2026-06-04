Air India, Riyadh Air plan to introduce interline and codeshare arrangements

Tata Group run Air India and Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, Riyadh Air, have plans to introduce interline and codeshare arrangements that will enable passengers to travel across each other’s networks with the convenience of a single booking and smoother onward connections via their respective hubs.

The two airlines, who have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will also explore collaboration across a range of areas, including reciprocal loyalty programme benefits, cargo services, operational support and digital and technology initiatives designed to enhance the guest experience.

The MoU reflects the shared ambition of both full-service premium carriers to boost global connectivity for travellers flying between India, Saudi Arabia, and beyond, leveraging the geographical advantages of their hubs at Delhi, Mumbai and Riyadh.

“India and Saudi Arabia are two important growth markets in global aviation today, and the scale and momentum in both countries make this a natural partnership. We look forward to working with Riyadh Air to bring together complementary strengths of the two airlines to unlock that opportunity with a focus on offering our guests more choice across our combined networks and elevating their travel experiences,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated that India is one of the most important and dynamic aviation markets in the world, and this partnership with Air India marks a defining step in Riyadh Air's mission to connect Saudi Arabia with key global destinations.

Riyadh Air recently launched public sales on its website and app for flights to London Heathrow, with inaugural flights set to take off on July 1.