GCCs shifting towards contract hiring for AI talent as demand for specialised skills rises

India's global capability centres (GCCs) are increasingly hiring AI and engineering talent through contract and project-based models, driven by rising demand for specialised skills and faster deployment, as companies move away from traditional workforce expansion towards flexible, outcome-focused teams.

Industry executives say the shift has become more pronounced, particularly across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, data engineering and product engineering roles.

"Over the last 18 months, GCCs have clearly moved toward more agile and blended workforce models, especially across AI, digital engineering and cloud transformation mandates," said Milind Shah, Managing Director – India, Randstad Digital.

While leadership and core capability roles continue to be filled through permanent hiring, demand for project-based specialists and niche engineering talent has increased as AI adoption accelerates and transformation timelines become shorter, he added.

According to Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing at Quess Corp, contractual talent now accounts for nearly 25% of the GCC workforce, up from around 18% two years ago, while close to 69% of GCC employers have adopted flexible staffing models.

"The biggest reason behind this shift is the growing demand for deployment-ready talent," Joshi said. "Today GCCs are largely prioritising professionals with 6+ years of hands-on expertise in niche and super-specialised areas such as GenAI, MLOps, LLM fine-tuning, cloud automation, FinOps, SRE, and cybersecurity."

The move towards flexible hiring is also changing how projects are delivered with clients increasingly seeking outcome-based project teams and specialist AI squads rather than traditional long-term staffing arrangements.

"Clients today are increasingly moving toward outcome-based project pods and specialist AI squads instead of traditional long-term staffing mandates," Joshi said.