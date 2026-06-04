India, US conclude latest round of talks on proposed bilateral trade agreement

The US trade delegation that visited India from June 1-4 held discussions on a broad range of issues, including trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment, and other areas of mutual interest, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

A delegation from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), led by its chief negotiator, concluded discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and the Indian negotiating team on Wednesday.

During the visit, officials from both sides held negotiations on key market access and trade-related issues. The Commerce Ministry had earlier indicated that the discussions would focus on addressing tariff concerns linked to potential US actions under Section 301 and securing competitive tariff treatment for Indian exports vis-à-vis other economies.

"During the visit, the teams held constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues covering trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment, and other areas of mutual interest. The engagements were marked by a spirit of cooperation and pragmatism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to concluding a mutually beneficial agreement that strengthens bilateral trade and economic ties," the ministry said in a statement.

This was the second in-person meeting between the two sides since India and the US agreed on February 7 to pursue a framework for a reciprocal trade agreement. India's chief negotiator, Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, had earlier held discussions with US counterparts in Washington, DC, in April under the proposed framework.

India and the US have set an ambitious target of expanding bilateral trade to $500 billion over the next five years under the proposed BTA.