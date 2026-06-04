Maruti unveils its first flex-fuel car as Centre plans to start selling higher ethanol blend fuel

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Thursday unveiled India’s first flex-fuel car – a Wagon R hatchback– which can run on any blend of ethanol and petrol from E20 to E100. The country’s largest carmaker, however, did not disclose prices or availability of the flex fuel vehicle.

The launch of Maruti’s flex fuel model comes a day after Hero MotoCorp launched two Flex Fuel vehicles - the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe – amid the Centre’s push for a higher blend of ethanol in petrol.

The launches by two leading automakers in their respective markets come weeks after the Union government notified new fuel standards for petrol blended with up to 30% ethanol as it looks to cut crude oil imports and expand its domestic biofuels ecosystem.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that 500 petrol pumps across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur will dispense E85, a fuel blend containing 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, by the end of 2026. To begin with, 50-100 dispensing station outlets will be made available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and the Nagpur corridor. This will be expanded to 500 by December this year and approximately to 5,000 outlets across major cities by the end of next year.