CIL to offer 35 million tonnes of coal under linkage auction window, aims to improve operational flexibility

Coal India Ltd (CIL) introduced a series of steps aimed at improving coal availability for non-regulated sector (NRS) consumers and enhaning operational flexibility.

The recent move is likely expected to reduce dependence on coal imports and cater to the needs of the rising need for coal by the industries.

The state-run miner, in a statement, said it will offer a record 35 million tonnes of coal under its linkage auction window scheduled for June 12, targeting high-grade coal consumers such as the sponge iron sector.

The move is also expected to curb imports of high gross calorific value coal.

CIL has also allowed steel producers in the coking coal segment to sell coal middlings -- a byproduct of washed coal -- in the open market if not used for captive power generation.

The provision has been enabled under the ongoing Tranche-X linkage auctions that began on June 3.

The company said it has offered 13.75 million tonnes of coal to the steel (coking) sub-sector in the current tranche, and increased flexibility for consortium changes during contract periods to five times, up from two earlier.