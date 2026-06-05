Hyundai to make Tamil Nadu its EV manufacturing hub, launch two new models this year

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has strengthened its commitment to Tamil Nadu's electric mobility ambitions, positioning the state as its flagship electric vehicle manufacturing hub in India while announcing a skill development partnership aimed at creating a future-ready workforce for next-generation automotive technologies.

The South Korean automaker, one of Tamil Nadu's largest industrial investors and exporters, said it will launch two new models from its Chennai plant this year, including its first mass-market dedicated electric vehicle, underlining the state's growing importance in India's transition to cleaner mobility.

This comes after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HMIL, Chief Manufacturing Officer Gopalakrishnan C S and other Hyundai officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

As part of an exclusive collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, Hyundai will train students and job seekers in emerging technologies such as electric mobility, hydrogen-powered transportation, robotics, automation, AI-enabled manufacturing and smart factory systems. The programme is expected to commence operations in December 2027.

Under the partnership, the state government will facilitate collaborations with industrial training institutes, polytechnics, engineering colleges and skill development centres across Tamil Nadu. The programme will also focus on workplace communication and language training to improve employability in domestic and overseas markets.

Highlighting Hyundai's export performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HMIL, said more than 3.9 million vehicles manufactured in Tamil Nadu have been exported to over 150 countries.

"This is a testament to Hyundai's 'Born in Tamil Nadu, Made for the World' vision," he said, adding that the state's manufacturing ecosystem is playing an increasingly important role in positioning India as a global automotive hub.