Hyundai to make Tamil Nadu its EV manufacturing hub, launch two new models this year

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has strengthened its commitment to Tamil Nadu's electric mobility ambitions, positioning the state as its flagship electric vehicle manufacturing hub in India while announcing a skill development partnership aimed at creating a future-ready workforce for next-generation automotive technologies.
The South Korean automaker, one of Tamil Nadu's largest industrial investors and exporters, said it will launch two new models from its Chennai plant this year, including its first mass-market dedicated electric vehicle, underlining the state's growing importance in India's transition to cleaner mobility.
This comes after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HMIL, Chief Manufacturing Officer Gopalakrishnan C S and other Hyundai officials at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
As part of an exclusive collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government, Hyundai will train students and job seekers in emerging technologies such as electric mobility, hydrogen-powered transportation, robotics, automation, AI-enabled manufacturing and smart factory systems. The programme is expected to commence operations in December 2027.
Under the partnership, the state government will facilitate collaborations with industrial training institutes, polytechnics, engineering colleges and skill development centres across Tamil Nadu. The programme will also focus on workplace communication and language training to improve employability in domestic and overseas markets.
Highlighting Hyundai's export performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HMIL, said more than 3.9 million vehicles manufactured in Tamil Nadu have been exported to over 150 countries.
"This is a testament to Hyundai's 'Born in Tamil Nadu, Made for the World' vision," he said, adding that the state's manufacturing ecosystem is playing an increasingly important role in positioning India as a global automotive hub.
Beyond vehicle manufacturing, Hyundai has been steadily expanding the electric mobility ecosystem in the state. The company has established Tamil Nadu's first battery sub-assembly plant for EV powertrains and is localising critical components, including power electronics, to reduce import dependence and strengthen the domestic EV supply chain.
The company is also deepening localisation across both electric vehicle and internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturing operations. Hyundai plans to increase localisation levels from the current 82% to 90% over the next five to six years. It also intends to raise procurement from Tamil Nadu-based suppliers by around ₹4,000 crore during the period, a move expected to generate nearly 2,000 additional jobs in the state. The initiative is aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, building a more resilient supplier ecosystem and reducing reliance on imports.
The automaker is also investing in charging infrastructure, a key enabler for wider EV adoption. Hyundai has installed 39 DC fast-charging stations with 78 charging points across Tamil Nadu, covering major cities and transport corridors. The network is expected to expand further over the next two to three years alongside the rollout of more affordable electric vehicles.
Reaffirming its long-term commitment to the state, Hyundai reiterated plans to invest more than ₹26,000 crore in Tamil Nadu between 2023 and 2032 as part of its broader ₹45,000-crore investment programme. The investment will be directed towards expanding manufacturing capacity, strengthening the innovation ecosystem, advancing sustainability initiatives and creating employment opportunities, further cementing Tamil Nadu's position as one of India's leading automotive and mobility hubs.