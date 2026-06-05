India exempts foreign investors, BIS from tax on government securities via ordinance

The government has promulgated the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, granting tax exemptions on interest income and capital gains earned from investments in government securities by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The ordinance, issued by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, amends Schedule IV of the Income-tax Act, 2025, and will be deemed to have come into force retrospectively from April 1, 2026.

Under the amendment, interest earned on government securities, as well as capital gains arising from their sale, exchange or transfer, will be exempt from income tax for FIIs and BIS, subject to furnishing prescribed information to tax authorities.

Currently, foreign Institutional Investors or Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) face a 20% withholding tax on interest income earned from Indian debt securities (government bonds and rupee-denominated bonds).