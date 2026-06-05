Never indulged in misreporting, all financial numbers are genuine: Rajesh Exports

Embattled Rajesh Exports said on Friday that it has never indulged in any misreporting and all its filings, financial numbers including revenue, are genuine. The second clarification in two days by the Bengaluru-based jewellery export firm comes as pressure mounts over it for reporting misrepresented consolidated revenues aggregating to Rs 15.15 lakh crore, representing 99.80% of the total consolidated revenue for the period FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25.

“The major point misinterpreted with regard to the revenues of the company is totally misplaced. The huge revenues reported in the consolidated financials of the company are primarily from Valcambi, which is engaged in refining and the sale of gold bullion to major banks, central banks and other large bullion entities across the world. It is a globally accepted fact that Valcambi is the world’s largest, finest and most reputed gold refinery,” said Rajesh Exports in a regulatory filing.

It stated that the company or any of its personnel are not involved in any wrongdoing or misrepresentations and some of the media reports and social media postings with regard to scam, fraud, inflated revenues, and placement of shares to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are “totally incorrect, out of place and speculative.”

Rajesh Exports’ statement could not calm investors’ sentiment on the exchanges as the stock fell another 5%, its lower circuit, on Friday.