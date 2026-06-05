RBI keeps options open on rates as inflation risks rise; rules out gold sales, capital controls

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said that future monetary policy decisions will depend on how price pressures evolve and whether they become broad-based and persistent.

Addressing the post-policy press conference, Malhotra said the central bank remains data-dependent and would not hesitate to act if inflation starts feeding into expectations, even as he stressed that temporary price shocks may not warrant immediate policy intervention.

"The inflation outlook is certainly more adverse than before. If inflation becomes generalized, persistent and starts influencing inflation expectations, policy action may become necessary," the governor said.

The comments come after the RBI revised its inflation projections upward, citing higher crude oil prices and supply-side uncertainties. Malhotra disclosed that the central bank's latest forecasts are based on a crude oil assumption of $95 per barrel, higher than earlier estimates.

Despite concerns over inflation, the governor refrained from offering forward guidance on interest rates, saying every Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting evaluates all possibilities, including rate hikes, a pause, or rate cuts, before arriving at a decision.

On the external sector, Malhotra sought to reassure markets that India remains well-positioned to withstand global shocks. He said the country's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong and that the RBI has sufficient buffers to manage potential volatility.

"We have adequate foreign exchange reserves and will do whatever is required to ensure orderly movement in the rupee and healthy capital flows," he said.

The governor also ruled out any consideration of measures to restrict capital outflows, stating that no such proposals are currently under discussion.

Responding to questions on the rupee, Malhotra clarified that he had never described the currency as undervalued. Rather, he had only noted that some analysts believe the rupee may not be overvalued based on metrics such as the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER).