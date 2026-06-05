Reserve Bank of India says IT services exports resilient despite growing AI concerns 

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India said demand for digital solutions and IT services remains supportive of economic activity and that services exports continue to hold up despite growing concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence on the technology sector.

In its June monetary policy statement, the RBI said India's services sector remained resilient, with demand for freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT supporting activity.

The central bank also said services exports were expected to sustain momentum as demand for Indian services remained healthy despite concerns related to AI.

"Services exports are also holding up well, reflecting sustained demand despite concerns about AI," the RBI said in the Governor's statement.

The comments come at a time when investors and analysts are sharply divided over how artificial intelligence will affect India's $300-billion-plus technology services industry.

The remarks come amid growing debate over whether AI will create new demand for Indian technology companies or reduce spending on traditional outsourcing and software services.

Analysts at Ambit Capital said earnings trends continued to point to structural challenges for the sector.