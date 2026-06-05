Tata Trusts rejects allegations over Navajbai trust share transfer in 1989

The Tata Trusts (TT) issued a statement on Friday in which it called the allegations regarding a share transfer made by the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to the late Naval H Tata in 1989 as ‘baseless’ and ‘unsubstantiated’.

TT said that they would like to state that any suggestion of impropriety on the part of either the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), NRTT, or any of the parties to the transaction, is categorically denied.

“It is affirmed that the transaction was lawful, undertaken for consideration, and fully compliant with the rules in force at that point of time. It was cleared at the appropriate levels, including by the late Mr. Nani A. Palkhivala, one of the country's most distinguished lawyers, and approved by the then Board of Tata Sons. The transfer of shares was effected on a valid transfer form duly stamped by the Registrar of Companies,” said TT in its statement. Tata Trusts is the string of non-profits that own two-thirds of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

The statement came after reports of one Suresh Patilkhede approaching the Charity Commissioner's office with a request to initiate an inquiry pertaining to the transfer of 833 shares between the two parties. As per reports, Patilkhede's move comes days ahead of a crucial board meeting of Tata Trusts on June 8. TT said that the petitioner Patilkhede is a serial litigator who has, in the past (2020) filed several cases against the Tata Trusts without any locus and with an apparent objective of disrupting the philanthropic activities and functioning of the Tata Trusts.