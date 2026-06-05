US stocks slide as big tech sinks and bond yields surge after a strong May jobs report

Stocks fell on Wall Street Friday as big technology companies lost ground and weighed down the broader market.

Meanwhile, bond yields surged as a strong jobs report continued to dim expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate this year.

The S&P 500 fell 1% and is headed for its first losing week in the last 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.6%.

Nvidia fell 3.1% and Broadcom fell 4.2%. They were among the biggest weights on the broader market countering broader gains. More stocks were rising than falling with the S&P 500. But, many of the bigger tech stocks have pricey values that tend to have an outsized influence on the broader market.