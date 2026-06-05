Vietnam's Green SM enters India to fill premium EV ride-hailing gap

Vietnamese mobility company Green SM has officially launched its electric taxi service - Green SM Limo - in the National Capital Region (NCR), marking its debut into the highly competitive Indian market. In the first phase, Green SM will operate Green SM Limo in key areas of NCR, with plans to expand its service in other key metro cities.

The entry of Green SM Limo into the Indian market comes a year after the collapse of BluSmart Mobility, which provided premium app-based electric cab services. Since BluSmart's decline, experts say a gap has opened for a large provider serving premium customers. Backed by electric carmaker VinFast, Green SM is launching in India with about 1,000 VinFast Limo Green seven-seat electric SUVs and plans to increase the fleet to 10,000 units.

“India is one of the most important mobility markets in the world. Its scale, rapid growth, and strong spirit of innovation are opening up many opportunities for the future of green transportation. We come to India with respect for the market, confidence in its long-term potential, and a commitment to working closely with local partners,” said Nguyen Van Thanh, GSM Global CEO.