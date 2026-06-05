Vietnam's Green SM enters India to fill premium EV ride-hailing gap

Vietnamese mobility company Green SM has officially launched its electric taxi service - Green SM Limo - in the National Capital Region (NCR), marking its debut into the highly competitive Indian market. In the first phase, Green SM will operate Green SM Limo in key areas of NCR, with plans to expand its service in other key metro cities.
The entry of Green SM Limo into the Indian market comes a year after the collapse of BluSmart Mobility, which provided premium app-based electric cab services. Since BluSmart's decline, experts say a gap has opened for a large provider serving premium customers. Backed by electric carmaker VinFast, Green SM is launching in India with about 1,000 VinFast Limo Green seven-seat electric SUVs and plans to increase the fleet to 10,000 units.
“India is one of the most important mobility markets in the world. Its scale, rapid growth, and strong spirit of innovation are opening up many opportunities for the future of green transportation. We come to India with respect for the market, confidence in its long-term potential, and a commitment to working closely with local partners,” said Nguyen Van Thanh, GSM Global CEO.
India has become the company's fifth overseas market after Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines for the 3-year-old company. To celebrate the launch, from 5th to 11th June, the service provider is offering a promotion of 50%, up to INR 250, for customers booking rides through the app.
Green SM plans to serve both individual and corporate customers through direct services and business partnerships. According to a company official, airport trips are expected to account for around one-third of total rides, while corporate clients could contribute 18-20%. The remaining demand is projected to come from individual customers.
Thanh said that Green SM hopes to bring high-quality fully electric rides to customers while contributing to broader access to safe, reliable, and more sustainable mobility choices.
Green SM Limo claims that their vehicles are fitted with the Secure-to-Safe safety system, which includes interior and exterior cameras, AI-powered technology, and emergency support buttons for both drivers and passengers. Green SM Limo drivers are trained in electric vehicle operations, road safety, and customer service skills.