Adhikari meets L&T chief, Vaishnaw; Pitches investment-led growth for Bengal

Adhikari underscored West Bengal's economic potential and the role of industry partnerships in driving growth.

"West Bengal has immense potential, and strategic collaborations with industrial leaders can play a pivotal role in transforming the State's economic landscape," he added.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari also met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister announced significant progress on railway infrastructure projects in the state. In another post on X, he wrote, "A Historic Day for West Bengal's Infrastructure & Growth. Today, I had a highly productive and landmark meeting with the Hon'ble Union Minister of Railways, @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, right here at Nabanna. Our discussions centred entirely on accelerating the development of Railway Infrastructure in West Bengal."

Sharing further details, he said, "I am absolutely delighted to share that our joint efforts have yielded immediate results, with a flurry of long-awaited and crucial Railway Projects receiving an official GREEN SIGNAL, which will significantly boost sub-urban and main-line connectivity across North and South Bengal, speed up pending track-related works.

Modernisation of key stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme will provide world-class amenities to commuters. Overall, these works involving thousands of crores of funds would create massive local employment opportunities and give a significant push to our State's economy."

Expressing gratitude for the Centre's support, the Chief Minister said, "I extend my deepest gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Union Railway Minister for their unwavering support towards the progress of West Bengal. When the State and the Centre work in tandem with a vision for development, the People win. We are committed to ensuring these projects are executed smoothly and swiftly for the benefit of the People of West Bengal."

(With inputs from ANI)