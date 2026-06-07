Ashiana Housing eyes bigger play in senior home market, plans to develop 3,000 apartments in Chennai

Ashiana Housing expects the share of the senior living segment to grow significantly in its overall revenue and sales mix, as the Delhi-based realty firm has acquired a series of land banks to develop properties targeted to this specific group.

Besides increasing apartment counts in existing markets, Ashiana is also foraying into newer markets, particularly in the Southern region, to develop senior living housing apartments.

In an interaction with TNIE, Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Ashiana Housing, said that they have delivered over 3,090 senior living units across India, while around 2,850 units are currently under construction.

Talking about key markets, Gupta said that they are looking at developing 3,000 senior homes in Chennai over the next six to seven years, which will add to their existing portfolio of 950 senior homes.

He added that they have about 800 rooms signed up in Bengaluru and have plans to sign another 400-500 rooms.

Ashiana also has plans to enter the Hyderabad market, where it hopes to close a deal in the next 6 months. Besides the Southern market, Gupta sees immense potential for seniors living housing in the Mumbai-Pune region.

“At present, 25 per cent of our revenue comes from senior living housing, while 50 per cent come from kids-centric property, as it is situated in Gurugram, and the rest 25 per cent comes from normal residential sales…This fiscal year, we are going to burn our energy in increasing the pie of senior living housing in our sales mix,” said Gupta.