Ashiana Housing eyes bigger play in senior home market, plans to develop 3,000 apartments in Chennai

Ashiana Housing expects the share of the senior living segment to grow significantly in its overall revenue and sales mix, as the Delhi-based realty firm has acquired a series of land banks to develop properties targeted to this specific group.
Besides increasing apartment counts in existing markets, Ashiana is also foraying into newer markets, particularly in the Southern region, to develop senior living housing apartments.
In an interaction with TNIE, Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Ashiana Housing, said that they have delivered over 3,090 senior living units across India, while around 2,850 units are currently under construction.
Talking about key markets, Gupta said that they are looking at developing 3,000 senior homes in Chennai over the next six to seven years, which will add to their existing portfolio of 950 senior homes.
He added that they have about 800 rooms signed up in Bengaluru and have plans to sign another 400-500 rooms.
Ashiana also has plans to enter the Hyderabad market, where it hopes to close a deal in the next 6 months. Besides the Southern market, Gupta sees immense potential for seniors living housing in the Mumbai-Pune region.
“At present, 25 per cent of our revenue comes from senior living housing, while 50 per cent come from kids-centric property, as it is situated in Gurugram, and the rest 25 per cent comes from normal residential sales…This fiscal year, we are going to burn our energy in increasing the pie of senior living housing in our sales mix,” said Gupta.
To achieve this, Ashiana has purchased large land banks in recent times. In April 2026, the developer bought 28.55 acres of land in Pune to develop a senior living housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,800 crore. Last year, it acquired nearly 23 acres of land in Chennai to develop a senior living housing project with a revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore.
Gupta said that senior living housing is growing very fast, but not many players are successful as they don't fully understand this market.
“Ten years ago, Tata and Godrej entered this space, but they did not do well. Now players like DLF and Prestige are entering this segment. What makes us different is the environment we create. We create a very open, green, pollution-free and high activity enviroment. We go after the idea that loneliness and age are no barriers for people to live life to the fullest,” said Gupta.
According to the JLL-ASLI Report, India’s senior population is projected to grow from 156.7 million in 2024 to over 346 million by 2050. The demand for structured senior living communities, driven by longer life expectancy, financial independence, and changing family structures, is translating into a significant market opportunity. As per Colliers India, the Indian senior living sector, currently valued at $2–3 billion, is expected to grow to 7.7 billion dollars by 2030.
Ashiana Housing’s consolidated net profit remained nearly flat at Rs 20.98 crore for the quarter ended March 2026. During FY26, the company's net profit surged to Rs 117.89 crore from Rs 18.24 crore in the preceding year, while total income increased to Rs 1,187.47 crore against Rs 557.45 crore in FY25. The company clocked a record pre-sales at Rs 2,421.47 crore last fiscal, compared to Rs 1,936.75 crore in the preceding financial year.