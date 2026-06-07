Emmvee evaluating diversification into polysilicon, ingots, wafers as part of backward integration plans

When you began you used to ship out your entire production, primarily to Europe. Now what’s the revenue break-up?

Yes, you are right when we started off in 2006, solar power was not popular here while it was hugely popular in Europe. So we were shipping out our entire production till 2014 to Europe, mostly Germany. But now we don’t ship out a single module or cell. After government set solar energy goals, our market just exploded.

Given the very long warranty of 30 years that the industry offers, how one distinguishes itself and make the market? Based on the warranty claim ratio? What’s your claim ratio?

Yes, primarily the claim ratio is something that makes a company superior. While Chinese panels and cells also offer 30 years warranty, they’ve higher claim ratio than most others. Our claim ratio is as low as 0.008, which is one of the lowest world-wide.

Though now domestic production almost fully meets the panel demand, that’s achieved mostly on imported materials. Why we don’t have an ecosystem developed even after so many years?

Yes, earlier we’re importing all solar panels but now domestic production almost fully meets demand but as you said rightly with mostly imported materials. Backward integration is yet to take off in our country. But let me assure you if all goes well, from 2028 Emmvee should be filling that missing link as we are on course to begin manufacturing the critical ingots and silicon wafers. You’re one of the sectoral pioneers. What prevented you from going in for full backward integration all these years?

See China operates on a different level. The kind of incentives and protection that they offer to their manufacturers nobody else can match. We can also very well have scale and even pricing power to beat the Chinese if we are fully backward integrated but we also need the kind of protection that that China offers to their companies. What we need is government support towards risks mitigation. Even sans any fiscal incentives we can match Chinese pricing where there is no duty whatsoever, and the difference between domestically manufactured modules and Chinese made is less than half-a-cent to one-cent per watt.