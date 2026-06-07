How to make sense of AI impact on Indian companies

There is FOMO in India’s financial markets, driven by companies advancing artificial intelligence. The market is focused on AI products and hardware: the most valuable company in the US is Nvidia; in Europe, the Netherlands’ semiconductor equipment maker ASML; and in Asia Pacific, Taiwan’s TSMC. That sums up the mood, which is less interested in the secular profit-growth story India stood for over two decades.

India’s rising household savings are, for now, giving a cushion against downside in stock prices. The unrelenting selloff by foreigners is not essentially because things have gone worse in India. Foreign portfolio investors are chasing faster profit growth elsewhere. However, Indian shares still have to wrest back their earnings-growth story to stay in contention for investor money. Although India was not an important player in the early excitement around AI and related stories, it is certain that India will be a significant user of AI and related technologies, and Indian companies will eventually profit from consistently adopting the efficiencies these technologies deliver.

A secular 10-15% profit growth is possible with rapid adoption of AI across business processes. The most nimble adopters are sectors such as IT services and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). A reading of quarterly conference call transcripts gives a peek into how businesses are adopting and adapting AI to expand margins.

There is hope in the midst of all the gloom and doom about India. The stories below show companies using AI and related technologies to boost output, optimise costs and expand margins.

For example, in the banking sector, there is a visible reduction in the cost of risk. ICICI Bank announced in the latest quarterly filings a net non-performing assets ratio of 0.33%, the lowest in years. It reportedly said that a significant amount of credit scoring is AI-based, which has induced efficiencies. So while AI may not yet be a new revenue stream, the cost of risk is trending down.

In the manufacturing sector, physical AI is reducing plant operating costs, boosting margins. Companies like Tata Steel can increase output without adding any further physical assets. Energy accounts for nearly a third of manufacturing costs, so even a small energy-saving measure can increase operating profit. Companies like Tata Steel are likely to benefit from the use of AI and from optimal energy use.