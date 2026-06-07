Nestlé India charts penetration-led growth strategy, bets on technology, consumer-centricity

Nestlé India will focus on expanding household penetration, accelerating technology adoption and deepening consumer engagement to drive its next phase of growth, Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary said in his first letter to shareholders, laying out a long-term vision for the country's largest food company.

In the letter accompanying the company's FY26 annual report, Tiwary outlined four strategic pillars that will shape Nestlé India's future growth trajectory — consumer-centricity, penetration-led volume growth, continued investment behind brands and capabilities, and technology-enabled execution. The road map comes less than a year after he took over the leadership of the company.

At the heart of the strategy is a sharper focus on consumers. Tiwary said businesses often begin with financial objectives and subsequently tailor consumer offerings around them, whereas Nestlé intends to reverse that approach by allowing consumer needs and insights to drive business decisions. He described consumer-centricity as a discipline that requires companies to continually question assumptions and adapt to changing preferences.

The company also plans to pursue what Tiwary termed "penetration-led volume growth", reflecting Nestlé India's ambition to expand its consumer base and increase consumption occasions rather than relying solely on pricing-led growth. While established brands such as MAGGI, NESCAFÉ, KITKAT, NAN and CERELAC will remain key growth engines, Nestlé is also looking to build newer categories and businesses to broaden its addressable market.

A major part of that expansion strategy involves strengthening the company's out-of-home consumption business. Tiwary highlighted the growth of Nestlé Professional's Retail ONE initiative, which has crossed 1,000 kiosks across locations such as educational institutions, hospitals and airports. The company sees significant opportunities in capturing consumption occasions beyond households as urban lifestyles evolve and convenience-driven demand rises.

Nestlé India also plans to continue investing behind its brands, manufacturing footprint and distribution network to support long-term growth. Tiwary stressed that sustainable value creation requires consistent reinvestment in capabilities rather than a focus on short-term profitability metrics.

Technology is expected to be another critical pillar of the company's future strategy. Tiwary said digital tools and artificial intelligence should be viewed as "capability amplifiers" that can improve productivity, decision-making and execution across the organisation. The company intends to leverage technology to better understand consumers, strengthen supply chains and improve operational efficiency.

The broader strategy reflects Tiwary's view that India's long-term consumption story remains intact despite near-term volatility. He pointed to the country's favourable demographics, rising aspirations and increasing formalisation of the economy as structural drivers that could support sustained demand growth over the coming years.