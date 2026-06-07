West Asia developments, foreign investors' trade activities to play key role in market movement, say analysts

Analysts highlight that the stock market this particular week will track uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict, its impact on crude oil prices and trade by foreign investors.

This trading week might start on a cautious note due to a sharp decline in the US markets over the weekend. Notably, Monsoon progress and announcements over inflation data are expected to play a pivotal role this week.

"This week will be driven by key inflation and global macroeconomic data releases. In India, investors will closely track inflation data for May, scheduled for release on June 12, along with foreign exchange reserves data on the same day," an expert said.

"Globally, developments around the US-Iran negotiations and their implications for crude oil prices, currency movements, and overall risk sentiment will remain in focus," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

US markets ended sharply lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling 4.18 per cent. The S&P 500 dived 2.64 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.35 per cent.