AI investment outpacing business outcomes: Cognizant

Cognizant Chief Executive Ravi Kumar said companies are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, but many are yet to see the expected business benefits as the technology moves from experimentation to large-scale deployment.

Speaking at the company's AI Forum in New York, Kumar said a gap had emerged between the capabilities of AI systems and the value organisations are generating from them.

"There is a lot of reasons why the production value is way below the capability," Kumar said. "If chapter 1 was about broad open based experimentation, chapter 2 would be about specifics, realism, costs, and bridging that gap."

Kumar said about $1 trillion had already been invested in AI infrastructure globally and another $6 trillion to $7 trillion could be invested by 2030. However, he said the business benefits from those investments had not kept pace with advances in AI technology.

"The capability is going up. The production value is right out here. In some ways, that's the gap we are going to address as a company," he said.

According to Kumar, enterprises are increasingly facing rising AI costs without corresponding productivity gains. He cited comments from companies and industry groups that have raised concerns about returns from AI investments.

He also said many organisations had focused on AI model usage without linking spending to business outcomes.

"The pace of change has been absolutely high clock speed. There's been a sense of FOMO, fear mongering, and that has led to token consumption without linkages to ROI and without linkages to outcomes," Kumar said.