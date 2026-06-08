Indian markets under bear grip as global sentiment sours again

“Indian equities are expected to remain volatile in the near term, with sentiment weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He added that Iran's missile strikes on Israel in retaliation to Israel's actions in Lebanon have pushed Brent crude prices nearly 3% higher to around USD 96/bbl, raising concerns around inflation and external sector pressures.

Higher oil prices for an import-dependent nation such as India are likely to translate into higher inflation in the coming months, exerting pressure on currency stability and corporate margins, thereby impacting overall equity market sentiment. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee gave up most of its previous session gains, depreciating by 77 paise to settle at 95.71 on Monday.

Khemka added that commodity-led inflation, weaker monsoon expectations and sustained FII outflows are likely to keep the near-term backdrop challenging. Globally, profit booking in AI and semiconductor stocks, along with liquidity-driven selling ahead of SpaceX's mega IPO, further added to global risk-off sentiment. Additionally, stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data has reignited expectations of further rate hikes by the FOMC, dampening global risk appetite and lending further support to the greenback.

Foreign investors pulled out nearly Rs 43,000 crore from Indian equities in the first week of June, amid a global rotation toward technology and AI-linked opportunities overseas and continued weakness in the rupee. The total FII outflow in 2026, so far, has reached Rs 283,662 crores, an unprecedented figure.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said that if FIIs are to invest in India the AI trade which has been the principal driver of FII outflows away from India should change. “There are early signs of this happening. The crash in Nasdaq by about 5% on June 5th is an indication that the AI bubble may burst. If the AI trade cools down and reverse that can trigger reversal of FII outflows. Therefore, watch out this trend,” he added.