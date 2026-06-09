Rajiv Bajaj to step down from Bajaj Finserv board 

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, is stepping down from the board of Bajaj Finserv as he has decided to reduce external commitments and focus on the core automobile business. The decision by Rajiv Bajaj comes in the backdrop of the setting up of Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd., as well as the recent acquisition of European two-wheeler company KTM.

Bajaj Finserv is the financial services arm of the century-old Bajaj Group, operating as a diversified holding company. Headquartered in Pune, it offers a broad spectrum of services spanning consumer finance, SME lending, life and general insurance, mutual funds, and wealth management across India. Sanjiv Bajaj, brother of Rajiv Bajaj, is the chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, which owns a majority stake in Bajaj Finance, its primary subsidiary responsible for lending and deposit operations.

“...Rajiv Bajaj, non-executive director, has informed the company that with additional responsibilities at Bajaj Auto Ltd., in recent times, owing to the setting up of Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd., as well as the recent acquisition of KTM, he desires to reduce his other commitments,” said Bajaj Finserv in a statement.